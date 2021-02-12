Advertisement

Grand Blanc teen starts Stay Heart Smart organization to spread awareness

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - February is American Heart Month, but a Grand Blanc teen is working to spread awareness of cardiac health every single day.

Rylie Dewley, a 17-year-old student a Grand Blanc High School, participated in a heart health check sponsored by the Thomas Smith Foundation several years ago. That check uncovered two serious problems -- leaky valves and mitral insufficiency.

Dewley believes learning her cardiac health status may have saved her life.

Now, this ambitious teen is working to give back. She’s started the organization Stay Heart Smart to spread awareness about heart health.

Dewley is working on a few educational videos, which will be shown to Grand Blanc students. She’s also put together care packages for cardiac patients at Hurley Medical Center.

Heart conditions among children and teens are a lot more common than many people think. Dr. Nancy Cutler of Hurley Medical Center, said parents should make sure their kids know to tell them about any chest pain, dizziness, abnormal heart racing or shortness of breath.

These symptoms can occur both at rest and with exercise.

When it comes to food, Cutler said its important to stay at a healthy weight by limiting sugar, sweets and snacks. Obesity can bring high blood pressure and diabetes even in teens.

Cutler said smoking is one of the worst habits for heart health. She advises teens not to pickup the habit and parents to put down the pack.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital Asphalt of Lansing has filed a rezoning request for two parcels of land on the...
Mid-Michigan neighbors push back against asphalt plant planned for U.S. 23 corridor
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Joe Horne
Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence

Latest News

Hearts for the Homeless is the brainchild of a fourth-grader at the Flint Cultural Center...
Fourth-grader’s Hearts of the Homeless program aims to help Flint’s Center for Hope
Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr. died Friday at the age of 89.
Remembering a pioneer: Flint community reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Samuel Dismond Jr.
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County Health Department planning mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Flint Councilman Maurice Davis outside City Hall.
Flint Councilman says anonymous caller repeatedly threatened to kill his family