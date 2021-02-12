JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

A light, fluffy snow fell across Mid-Michigan Friday with accumulations on the order of an inch of two in most areas. The exception was along the Lake Huron shoreline, north of the Bay. With an onshore breeze prevailing, the lake-effect added a little more there. Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight with nothing more than a few flurries expected. With the clouds holding, temperatures early Saturday morning will drop back into the lower, to middle teens. That’s just a skosh below average.

Another batch of light, fluffy snow is expected for Saturday. The pattern will be a little more widespread, and there will be some slippery road conditions developing through the day. Winds will be pretty light in off of Lake Huron, so blowing snow won’t be too much of an issue. High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 20s – still some ten degrees below average. Total snow accumulation through Saturday evening will be around 2 inches or so.

Another push of colder air will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area behind Saturday’s snow. Sunday (Valentine’s Day) will see high temperatures range from the upper teens, to around 20. There will be some peeks of sunshine from time-to-time, but a few flurries will remain a possibility. Presidents’ Day will be a little bit brighter, but it will also be a little bit colder. Highs for the day will be in the lower double-digits, but it won’t feel that warm. Winds from the north at 15mph will keep wind chill readings at sub-zero levels for the day. With that cold air hanging around, a few more snow showers will be possible. - JR