Mom outraged after Blue Lives Matter flag hung in Atherton High School classroom

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/12/21) ”I was surprised that they were so bold, to have that up, especially when all the stuff has been happening,” said Flint mom.

Back the Blue. Blue Lives Matter. For some, it’s about supporting law enforcement. But for others, it takes on a much different meaning for people like a Flint mom.

“Well, we’ve been involved in the Black Lives Matter marches, and she’s aware of black history and some of the events that have taken place and the things that have taken place at the Capitol most recently,” she said.

It’s why she says she was shocked when her 15 year old sent her this photo yesterday of a Blue Lives Matter Flag hanging in a classroom at Atherton High School where she attends school.

“She said she felt upset and a little bit angry. And I told her that I would handle it. " the mom said.

She reached out to other parents through social media-- to see if she was overreacting. Johnie Franklin - was one of them.

“When you’re bringing political stance into a classroom. That’s biased to the teacher, or administrator or superintendent political views, that’s not ok,” said activist and parent, Johnie Franklin.

Two thoughts come to mind when Franklin, the step-son of a police officer-- and the Vice President of Flint Black Lives Matter, sees those images and hears those words.

“I know what it’s for, to say that your part of the family of a police officer and you support them as a officer,” Franklin said.

But as a Black man -- it also stands for police brutality against people of color.

“They know the negativity that the flag brings. I guarantee it. But the question is what message are you trying to get across and what are you trying to teach a kid out of that because they see that everyday when they go into the classroom,” he said.

The parent says she has not reached out yet to the school district about the flag.

But ABC12 did multiple times to the Atherton Community Schools Superintendent to ask about the flag. We are still waiting to hear back.

“That flag should not be up in the school. Because all of our students deserve to be respected supported and safe,” the mom said.

