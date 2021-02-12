McDonald’s workers in Flint planning to strike for $15 wage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Workers at a McDonald’s in Flint are planning to strike next week in support of a $15 an hour wage.

Cooks and cashiers from the McDonald’s at 3212 Clio Road are planning to walk off the job at noon on Tuesday to demand that the restaurant pay them a higher wage. The event is being organized by the national Fight for $15 and a Union group.

Congress is debating a national minimum wage increase to $15 gradually as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The McDonald’s workers want to highlight the crisis facing generations who receive low pay and insufficient protection on the job during Black History Month.

Similar strikes are planned for Tuesday in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, St. Louis and seven other major metropolitan areas across the United States.

The federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour, but most states and some cities have enacted higher minimum wages. The Fight for $15 and a Union organization says an increase to $15 an hour would force a pay raise for 32 million workers, including 59% of working families who remain below the poverty line.

“Passing a $15 an hour minimum wage is a moral imperative — it’s what we must do to help working people put food on the table, pay rent and support their families,” said Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry. “Only by addressing the problems in our economy that have left workers on a razor’s edge can we build back better from our current crisis.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.