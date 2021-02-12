Michigan expands $1 million media campaign to promote face masks after vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million statewide advertising campaign to promote face masks is expanding to include a message about masking up after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the change on Friday. The paid media campaign continues through April on TV, radio, audio streaming, online and print sources.

“We are making great progress towards our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders as quickly as possible, but it is important people remain vigilant in preventing spread of COVID-19 even after receiving a vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The advertising campaign reminds Michiganders to wear a face mask snugly covering the nose and mouth whenever they are near someone from another household. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing two masks or a double-layered mask.

“Masks, social distancing and washing hands are still very important in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ending this pandemic,” Khaldun said.

