Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 75 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time in three days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 572,179.

Michigan passed a major threshold on Thursday with more than 15,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past 11 months. State health officials reported 75 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,052.

All but 20 of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to the highest level in a week on Thursday with more than 47,750 tests completed. The percentage of positive dropped to the lowest level since Sept. 20 at 2.85%.

That is a significant milestone, because state health officials consider COVID-19 spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling Thursday. There were 1,047 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 115 from Tuesday. Of those, 929 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 266 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 125 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 33 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 24 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.043 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 998,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.045 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.446 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 21,234 cases and 684 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 14,790 cases, 477 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is no change.

Arenac, 654 cases, 24 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 6,943 cases, 264 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,371 cases, 68 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,229 cases, 39 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,425 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Huron, 1,587 cases, 54 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 1,118 cases, 62 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,486 cases, 70 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 4,174 cases, 116 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 4,296 cases, 59 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Ogemaw, 939 cases, 32 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 317 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Roscommon, 985 cases, 31 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is and increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,762 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Shiawassee, 3,488 cases, 73 deaths and 3,159 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Tuscola, 2,752 cases, 121 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

