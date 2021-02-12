Advertisement

Mid-Michigan medical practice settles complaint of refusing treatment to HIV-positive patient

Great Lakes Surgical Associates was accused of Americans with Disabilities Act violations
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. Justice Department announced a settlement with a Mid-Michigan medical practice, which refused to treat a patient with HIV.

Great Lakes Surgical Associates, which has offices in Alma and Mount Pleasant, was accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and other civil rights laws by refusing service to a patient based on their HIV status.

HIV is considered a disability under the ADA law and denying service to someone with the illness is a form of discrimination that is prohibited under Title III of the law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.

“Individuals living with HIV have a right to access medical treatment, and should not be discriminated against because of their medical condition,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin. “The Americans with Disabilities Act ensures such access by requiring doctors to make decisions based on an individual’s medical needs, not on stereotypes or assumptions.”

Great Lakes Surgical Associates agreed to pay financial damages to the patient as part of the settlement with federal prosecutors. The practice also agreed to revise its policies and train staff members on ADA compliance.

