By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A trough across the region combined with lake effect will keep the chance of light scattered snow around today – most will see <1″. Closer to Lake Huron due to more persistent lake effect bands, we could see totals of 1-3+” through the day.

Today’s highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s with an ENE wind at 5-10mph. Winds chills this afternoon will be in the low to middle teens.

Tonight a few flurries are possible with cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low teens to around 10 degrees with an ENE wind at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow we’ll get another round of scattered light snow –totals will be around 1-2″. Highs will again be around 20 degrees with an E wind at 10mph.

Sunday brings a little sunshine but we told colder to start next week! Highs will be in the mid teens before temps dip back below 0 Monday morning.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

