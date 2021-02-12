Neighbors wonder why Flint took so long to condemn Sunset Village Apartments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors who live near the now-condemned Sunset Village Apartments complex in Flint say they’ve been complaining about several issues there for years.

The city of Flint condemned the entire complex last week after someone apparently cut or stole water pipes, leaving about 15 residents with no heat or running water.

The city’s notice condemning the apartment complex lists a number of concerns, including missing shingles on the roof, damaged doors, broken windows, inoperable plumbing, fire damage and piles of trash with no dumpsters.

Neighbors say they contacted the city about this in January 2020 -- more than a year ago.

“If you have especially commercial properties where they’re not paying their bills and management is not on site -- and to me that says they have one foot out the door -- what do you think you’ll be left with? Exactly this. This is what you’ll have,” said Sharon Bradley, president of the Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association.

Bradley has lived in the Glendale Hills neighborhood for 24 years and even lived at Sunset Village Apartments when she was in college.

“To think of when what it looked like when I lived here and what it looks like now, it’s just sad to me,” she said. “It’s very apparent that no one was taking care here.”

Bradley said the neighborhood association recently reached out to Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Police Chief Terence Green to talk about safety concerns. But she emailed City Hall for the first time over a year ago in January 2020 asking for attention to the complex.

Since then, Bradley has emailed the mayor’s office, the Flint City Council member representing her ward and other city department leaders.

“Regarding the dumpsters, the trash, the lawn not being cut,” she said. “And they -- I would say the Blight Department did what they could to see if they could get those attended to, but it became increasingly worse over time.”

That’s why she continued calling and emailing City Hall for help. But Bradley said the neighborhood didn’t wait for action. They’ve been picking up trash around the property on their own for the last year.

“I feel like we’ve done everything we can to bring attention to the situation,” she said. “Now it’s beyond what we can do.”

Bradley believes the city should have stepped in a year ago. She can’t understand how city officials didn’t notice a problem, pointing to the high water bill.

Neeley has said his administration cited the Sunset Village Apartments property; but, he hasn’t provided information about the dates and details of those tickets.

Patsy Barkley, a spokeswoman for the Florida-based owner of Sunset Village, said they plan to make repairs to the complex and sell it because they aren’t able to manage the property well from out of state.

