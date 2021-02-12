Northern Michigan resort ordered to pay overtime and $7,500 for labor violations

BELLAIRE, Mich. (WJRT) - Shanty Creek Resort in northern Michigan has been ordered to pay over $87,500 in back overtime wages and a $7,500 fine for teenage labor violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division says the resort’s operator paid employees only for the time they were scheduled rather than the total number of hours they actually worked. Regulators ordered Shanty Creek to pay 256 workers a total of $87,529 in overtime.

Allegations against the resort include:

Failing to pay employees for work before and after their scheduled shifts.

Paying servers overtime based on the tipped worker wage rather than the full minimum wage.

Paying one worker a flat weekly rate regardless of the number of hours they worked.

Failing to record hours or pay employees for work before and after their shifts.

“Employers must pay workers every penny they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Mary O’Rourke, in Grand Rapids. “If employees work before or after their scheduled shifts, the employer benefits from that work – so they must pay for it.”

In addition, Shanty Creek also was accused of multiple child labor law violations involving at least 11 youth employees age 14 and 15. They were scheduled to work past 7 p.m., more than three hours on a school day and over 18 hours a week while school was in session.

Federal regulators added a $7,513 fine for those violations.

“Businesses that employ minors also have an important responsibility to ensure young workers benefit from their work experience and that their employment does not interfere with their education or risk their safety,” O’Rourke said.

