Police: 18-year-old carjacked outside Sebewaing school, suspect heading to Florida

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - A male suspect from the Ludington area is accused of carjacking an 18-year-old woman outside a school in Sebewaing on Thursday evening, possibly on his way to Florida.

Investigators believe the suspect possibly was intoxicated on drugs when he drove a stolen pickup truck across the state from Mason County along Lake Michigan to the small Saginaw Bay coastal community to commit the carjacking on his way south.

The carjacking was reported just after 7 p.m. Thursday outside USA High School on Wilder Road in Sebewaing. The 18-year-old woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of her grandmother’s maroon 2015 Chevrolet Equinox while waiting for a family member.

Police say the suspect climbed in the passenger seat uninvited and pulled out a knife, which caused the woman to run away. The suspect drove away in the Equinox west on Wilder Road.

A witness in the school parking lot tried to follow the suspect down rural roads into Tuscola County. Police say the witness lost track of the Equinox on M-25 near the Unionville area.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office found a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was reported stolen Thursday morning from Mason County, in the parking lot outside USA High School after the incident. Police believe the male suspect in his 20s drove the truck across the state and possibly is using drugs.

Investigators believe the suspect is heading to Florida and has no ties to the Great Lakes Bay Region. No injuries were reported from the incident.

