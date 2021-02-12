Police looking for Clare County girl reported missing a week ago

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a girl reported missing a week ago.

Lillian Fay Woodworth was last seen leaving her residence around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 5. Police believe she may have runaway from home to the Farwell area.

She is 4-foot-11 and 140 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where she can be found should call the sheriff’s office at 989-539-7166.

