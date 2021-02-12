Report: President Biden visiting Michigan COVID-19 vaccine plant next week

PORTAGE, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden is planning to visit Michigan for the first time since taking office next week.

WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids is reporting that Biden will visit the Pfizer plant in Portage, which is producing the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. A date and time for his visit has not been announced.

Biden visited Michigan several times on the campaign trail last fall, but hasn’t made any official visits to the Midwest in the three weeks since Inauguration Day. He also is planning to stop in Wisconsin next week.

