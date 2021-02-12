Reward offered for information on Jamieson Street shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the person involved in the shooting death of 29-year-old found dead on a Flint sidewalk in August.

Flint police officers checking on the status of a man lying on the sidewalk found Quayshaun Lewis dead in the 500 block of Jamieson Street near Saginaw Street on Aug. 21. Investigators say he died from several gunshot wounds.

Police need help identifying who was involved in Lewis’ death. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in the case.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ death should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.

