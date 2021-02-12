Advertisement

Scam alert: You can’t have credit card balances wiped away by giving numbers

A new scam offers to wipe away credit card balances if people provide their card numbers and...
A new scam offers to wipe away credit card balances if people provide their card numbers and information.(Office of the Attorney General Ashley Moody)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of a new scam offering to wipe away credit card balances by providing numbers of the phone.

At least one person in Michigan has reported receiving a call from a scammer insisting that there’s a new state law eliminating credit card balances. The victim is asked to provide their credit card number, expiration date, security code and zip code to opt in.

Scammers can use all of that information to make fraudulent credit card purchases. Attorney General Dana Nessel said anyone who receives a call from someone making this offer should hang up immediately.

“Scammers are relentless and will try anything they can to steal your credit card information,” she said. “Especially with tax season approaching, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all stay hyper-vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Nessel said everyone should be wary of callers making urgent or secret requests, telling stories that sound believable, requesting any personal information, asking for payment in nontraditional means like gift cards and offers that sound really promising.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital Asphalt of Lansing has filed a rezoning request for two parcels of land on the...
Mid-Michigan neighbors push back against asphalt plant planned for U.S. 23 corridor
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Former Jewel of Grand Blanc owner accused of defrauding elderly investors
A pregnant Saginaw ICU nurse is fighting for her and her daughter’s life. About a week ago,...
Pregnant Saginaw intensive care unit nurse hospitalized with COVID-19
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Joe Horne
Teen reported missing from northern Michigan residence

Latest News

Quayshaun Lewis was found shot and killed in the 500 block of Jamieson Street in Flint on Aug....
Reward offered for information on Jamieson Street shooting death in Flint
The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled the the state's medical marijuana law takes precedence over...
Court rejects restriction on use of medical marijuana
Face mask guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan expands $1 million media campaign to promote face masks after vaccine
A demonstration supporting the Fight for $15 movement takes place outside the McDonald's...
McDonald’s workers in Flint planning to strike for $15 wage