Scam alert: You can’t have credit card balances wiped away by giving numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of a new scam offering to wipe away credit card balances by providing numbers of the phone.

At least one person in Michigan has reported receiving a call from a scammer insisting that there’s a new state law eliminating credit card balances. The victim is asked to provide their credit card number, expiration date, security code and zip code to opt in.

Scammers can use all of that information to make fraudulent credit card purchases. Attorney General Dana Nessel said anyone who receives a call from someone making this offer should hang up immediately.

“Scammers are relentless and will try anything they can to steal your credit card information,” she said. “Especially with tax season approaching, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all stay hyper-vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Nessel said everyone should be wary of callers making urgent or secret requests, telling stories that sound believable, requesting any personal information, asking for payment in nontraditional means like gift cards and offers that sound really promising.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.