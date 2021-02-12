Secretary of State: Election audit confirms President Biden’s win in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An extensive audit of Michigan’s Nov. 3 election results is over and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it confirms President Joe Biden’s win with only minute changes to results.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office conducted an extensive audit of election results in 1,300 local jurisdictions, which included hand counting more than 18,000 ballots. The hand count results only varied from machine counted results by fractions of a percentage point, Benson said.

“This statewide audit process affirms what election officials on both sides of the aisle have said since November – that Michigan’s election was conducted securely and fairly, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” she said.

Benson believes Michiganders should be confident that state election results were correctly tabulated after the state’s most expansive risk limiting audit process. President Joe Biden won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes with 50% of the vote while former President Donald Trump got 48% of the vote.

“The work of elected leaders now is to tell voters the truth and move forward with nonpartisan election policy to advance the will of Michigan voters, who have demonstrated clearly and unequivocally that they want our elections to continue to be secure, strong and accessible,” she said.

Michigan’s three largest counties -- Macomb, Oakland and Wayne -- each use a different vendor for election machines. A random sample of hand counted ballots from all three counties were within 1% of machine counted results reported in November.

Ballots from those three counties and across the state were selected for audit by a random draw. Benson some small variance is expected between hand counted and machine counted results, but the slim margin of difference shows November’s elections results were reported correctly.

Benson has asked the Michigan Legislature to change election laws so the risk limiting audit can be conducted before the Board of State Canvassers officially certifies the state’s results. Current law doesn’t allow the audit until after statewide results have been fully certified and the winners declared.

