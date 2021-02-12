Suspended priest Robert DeLand granted parole

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspended mid-Michigan priest, who has spent nearly 2 years in prison, has been granted parole on his first attempt.

Robert DeLand was convicted for sexual assault of a teen in 2019.

But as early as April, he’ll most likely be free.

He was known as Father Bob, a popular Catholic priest in the Saginaw diocese. That changed as DeLand was arrested in February of 2018, charged with several counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

He was found not guilty on two of the charges in a 2019 trial, but a few days later, he plead no contest to three other charges.

There were three victims in three separate cases, two 17-year-old males and a 21-year-old man.

DeLand was sentenced to a prison term of 2 to 15 years in April of 2019.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections confirms DeLand was interviewed by the parole board in December and the board has granted his parole.

The MDOC website indicates he could be released shortly after April 23rd.

DeLand’s attorney, Alan Crawford commented in a written statement saying “this is the obvious and most appropriate decision by the parole board. Father Bob served his time and while in prison was an exemplary prisoner. We are appreciative and are thankful for the board’s decision.”

Before the trial and his no contest pleas, DeLand originally had made a plea deal which would have only put him behind bars in the county jail for one year.

But an ABC 12 investigation showed certain scoring criteria to determine jail time were scored low, and after our report, Circuit Court Judge Darnell Jackson made a ruling that he would not agree to that plea deal.

The 73-year-old DeLand has spent his nearly two years behind bars in the Marquette Branch Prison.

We couldn’t reach anyone at the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw for comment.

Once he’s free, DeLand will remain on probation for at least three years and have to register as a sex offender.

