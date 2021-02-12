Advertisement

Third Michigan man arrested in investigation of U.S. Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president's loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden's win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - A third Michigan man has been arrested in an investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

James Mels of Shelby Township is charged in Washington, D.C. with entering a restricted building without permission and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Mels appeared Thursday in Detroit federal court and was released on bond. All subsequent court hearings will be in Washington.

After getting a tip, the FBI says it recently interviewed Mels, who admitted being at the Capitol and showed photos on his phone. The FBI says Mels said “he did not engage in any violence and was not aware of anyone organizing violence.”

