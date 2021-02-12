“We hear you”: Midland diversity survey, inspired by summer protests, goes live

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (2/11/2021)--The City of Midland’s effort to make sure every voice is heard in the wake of the death of George Floyd has now gone countywide.

That effort -- a survey that went live Thursday -- had already garnered hundreds of responses at the time of publication, according to Midland City Councilor Diane Brown Wilhelm.

“We need to hear their voices… make sure we are building the kind of community we want to build,” Sharon Mortensen, President of the Midland Area Community Foundation, asserted.

“We hear you:” That was the message from Midland County leaders as they launched an effort to build inclusivity Thursday.

“We have to really go into what’s real and what’s on the ground.”

Originally proposed by Midland City Council, Commissioner Scott Noesen led the charge in taking the effort county-wide.

“I think a lot of people are quick to rush to judgement and say, no problem here. We’re fine in this county,” he said. “You can’t make that statement unless you’ve explored the issue.”

Protestors took to the streets of Midland, Flint and nationwide in the aftermath of the caught-on-camera death of George Floyd last summer, banding together amid mounting calls for reform and social justice. The tragedy inspired Midland to take a hard look at their own community.

“Since protests erupted this summer, we’ve heard a lot of pretty words and promises and those things… you’re saying you’re going to translate this data directly into some form of concrete action?”

“Yeah,” Noesen responded. “If there’s a problem, we want to highlight it and hopefully address it.”

The survey clocks in at more than 80 questions, a full 30 of which focus on interactions with city and county law enforcement.

“We’re very much committed to this vision for our community—that it’s an exceptional place where everyone can thrive and yet, we’ve seen we’re not there yet,” Mortensen explained.

So, city, county and community leaders partnered with Saginaw Valley State University, which has been crunching the numbers behind the scenes for the last several months in the run-up to the survey’s Thursday release. The data, compiled into an assessment that zeroes in on run-ins with police, affordable housing and access.

“We need to make sure that everyone is accepted, included and feels a sense of belonging,” Mortensen said. “Where are the disconnects?”

A data-driven approach its organizers will eventually use in conjunction with survey results and dozens of individual interviews, rendering an accurate picture of the situation on the ground. Depending upon what they uncover, policy changes, ABC12 was told, may follow.

To complete the survey, click here.

