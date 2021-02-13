COVID-19 forces changes for restaurants on busy Valentine’s Day

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - In an average year, many couples might have been scrambling to make last-minute Valentine’s Day plans two days before the holiday.

But this year, the situation is a little more difficult with restaurants operating only at 25% capacity under Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions. Brian McCurdey, assistant general manager for Andiamo in Fenton, said the restaurant will see half the number of guests this Valentine’s Day compared to last year.

“Last year, we saw around 450,” he said. “This year it will be about 250.”

McCurdey said Andiamo has been taking reservations for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even Monday with Valentine’s Day falling on Sunday this year. Most of those days already booked up, as the restaurant is only able to have 70 people inside at once.

“Because of the limited amount of people we’ll be able to have, we’ve been booked for Saturday and Sunday since last week,” McCurdey said. “We do still have some availability for Friday and Monday is starting to fill up as well.”

While it will be a struggle for restaurants to meet last year’s sales, Fenton Flowers and Gifts owner Larisa Sloan said she’s seen flower sales increase during the coronavirus pandemic and it’s already been a busy week leading up to Valentine’s Day.

“We were a little bit busier than normal during COVID because people can’t visit their loved ones, so they want to send them something,” Sloan said.

She said the only big change this year for her business is delivery.

“Leaving things on doorsteps, which we normally wouldn’t do,” Sloan said. “Usually we knock and hand it off. Now we kind of knock and run.”

Both Fenton businesses say they’re excited for a holiday that will allow people to support small businesses and help bring money into the economy after nearly a year of struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

