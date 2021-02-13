Flushing parents urge school officials to reopen for in-person learning

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of parents in the Flushing Community Schools district are urging the Board of Education and superintendent to allow their kids to go back to face-to-face learning.

There are even petitions circulating to get the district’s attention.

Flushing schools currently are operating under a hybrid learning model with students learning at home part time and in the classroom for the rest of the time. Parents say there are other districts in Genesee County that have resumed in-person learning full time, so why can’t Flushing?

”We want the Board of Education to be able to give our kids a choice of being either on virtual or back to school face-to-face five days a week,” said Erika Spaleny, who has two kids in Flushing schools.

She and her husband, Steven, argue that there are many other school districts in the county that are offering in-person learning full time with an online learning option.

“We don’t think it’s right for the kids that want to be back in school and there are hundreds of them that don’t have the choice,” Erika Spaleny said.

Flushing Community Schools Superintendent Matt Shanafelt acknowledged that there are some districts offering in-person learning full time, but that decision is made individually by each district.

He said Flushing’s plans are fluid like many other schools in the county with a goal of increasing the number of students in the classroom as available data permits.

Shanafelt said each district in the county modifies their learning plans based on their own circumstances. Flushing also follows the Genesee County Health Department’s guidance when making decisions on learning models.

“They can’t play sports, they can’t go to school, they can’t see their friends. I have a 14-year-old who hated school and now just wants to be in school. And my elementary school kid, he’s 8 years old and school for him is really a struggle,” Spaleny said.

There are two separate online petitions circulating about Flushing Community Schools learning options. One backs the parents wish to reopen full time while the other backs the district.

