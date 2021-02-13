LakeVille High School switching to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - (02/12/2021) - All 400-plus LakeVille High School students are now on all-virtual learning for at least the next ten days.

In a letter marked February 10, during what’s already a virtual Wednesday, LakeVille Community Schools Superintendent, Mike Lytle says effective immediately, the high school will be moving fully to virtual learning until face-to-face instruction returns on February 22.

This following an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

Lytle tells ABC12 on the phone that they currently have 12 students and about five staff members who tested positive.

“Sticking with the MDHHS guidelines, we do not feel that this was an internal occurrence in the sense of ‘Hey, this spread originated in the school’ or has even gone through the school,” Lytle said.

Lytle says they’re doing well, and the majority of the cases are asymptomatic and others have mild symptoms.

Now, they’re working closely with the Genesee County Health Department and following their guidelines for additional testing, quarantining and contact tracing.

Lytle says the county health department is investigating, finding out origin of the cases.

ABC12 has received multiple tips that some of the boys on the Varsity wrestling team may have attended an out-of-state wrestling event and contracted the virus there. ABC12 asked Lytle if he could confirm whether or not that happened.

“The wrestling team did not as a school function, no, they did not participate. Could they have as individuals have parents take them to other events? Yes, but as a school sanction or school-sponsored event, no that did not occur,” Lytle said.

Lytle says at this time, he does not know if any of the cases are tied players on the Varsity wrestling team, but now they are working to stop the spread by canceling all extra-curricular activities until further notice.

