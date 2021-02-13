Michigan reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive diagnostic tests in Michigan on Friday remained at levels not seen since before the October surge of the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 573,372. State health officials reported 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,062.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Thursday with more than 41,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly from Wednesday’s four-month low to 3.62% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling Friday. There were 1,013 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 34 from Thursday. Of those, 896 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased by about 10% on Friday while the number of patients on ventilators both decreased.

Michigan hospitals are treating 293 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 123 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are 27 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.044 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 999,375 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.045 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.518 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 21,264 cases and 684 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Saginaw, 14,850 cases, 481 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 60 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 656 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 37 recoveries.

Bay, 6,956 cases, 265 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,374 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 112 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,230 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and 87 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,428 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 1,592 cases, 54 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,116 cases, 62 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,495 cases, 70 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and 209 recoveries.

Lapeer, 4,182 cases, 116 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Midland, 4,304 cases, 60 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 939 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Oscoda, 318 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 987 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of two cases and 51 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,773 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,493 cases, 73 deaths and 3,159 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Tuscola, 2,761 cases, 122 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

