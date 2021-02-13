More light snow on the way today as active and cold weather continues

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Another weekend with some light snow in the forecast as our cold stretch of weather continues on.

Today, we’ll see a round of some light snow move in during the morning. This will stick around through much of the day today and it does look like we’ll see some light accumulation. In general, at least 1-2 inches of snow is expected across Mid-Michigan. There is the potential for some lake enhancement in the northern Thumb and along Lake Huron north of Saginaw Bay. Accumulations of 2-3+ inches will be possible there. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Arenac, Iosco, and Ogemaw counties until 11 PM tonight. This will be a light and fluffy snow but roads will likely become slick later today. Highs are in the lower 20s.

We can’t rule out a few flurries overnight as temperatures drop into the single digits. Wind chills tomorrow morning will likely be below zero so once again, you’ll have to bundle up. On Valentine’s Day Sunday, a few flurries will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Sunday night into Monday, there will be another round of some light snow and then yet another chance late Monday into Tuesday. We may see some light accumulation with these, too. Midweek we’ll see a bit of a break before another opportunity for some snow comes Thursday. As for temperatures, we’ll stay well below normal with highs in the teens and lower 20s all week. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and sometimes below zero through Wednesday morning.

