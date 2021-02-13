Advertisement

Referendum on Michigan’s propane commission to be held

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (2/13/21) - A statewide referendum will be held to determine whether the Michigan Propane Commission is supported by the propane industry.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the referendum of Michigan retail propane marketers will be conducted from Monday through Feb. 26. It was authorized by Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell after the Propane Commission Act was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December.

As part of the act, there is a framework that creates the commission and requires a vote of the state’s retail propane marketers to authorize funding for its work.

