Some Mid-Michigan teachers on board with the CDC recommendation to return to learn

On Friday a new recommendation coming from the C-D-C saying students should return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

That’s with health precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing in place, but not necessarily with vaccinated teachers.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) the state’s largest teacher’s union says teachers are ready to return to the classroom.

“No one wants to be back in the classroom more than our educators who understand that in person learning is the optimal learning,” said David Crim, MEA Spokesperson.

Crim says the union has been waiting for the C-D-C to release its guidelines for in-person learning.

The C-D-C says that even though in-person learning can resume with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions teachers are not required to get the vaccine before heading back to school.

Crim says the vaccination is key and recommends all educators should get it.

“We’re on the front lines fighting for our members to get that vaccination many of our members are not comfortable going back into the classroom, until they get vaccinated. Some of them have preexisting health conditions. Some of them have parents or grandparents that live with them that have preexisting health conditions so the vaccination is key.”

About 50% of their educators have been vaccinated. But, says there seems to be lag in districts with higher minority populations and lower-income students. Places like Grand Rapids, Detroit and Flint.

Two teachers in the Mid-Michigan area who say they both have received the vaccine and feel it’s important that teachers have a choice.

“I think that it’s important for those of us that feel vulnerable to go ahead and do that, but I think it’s also important for people to have that choice to if they don’t want to go through with that,” said Jeff Bacholzky, Math Teacher of Almont High School.

“I feel a little bit more comfortable. It’s still early on in the whole process though, so we don’t know you know everything about the vaccine but I will, I personally would highly recommend that that people do, so they can protect themselves,” said John Forti, Holmes STEM Middle School P.E Teacher.

The state health department’s goal is for schools to offer in-person learning option by March 1st.

Each district throughout the state has the ability to decide on their own if they want to return to in-person learning.

