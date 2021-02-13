State budget proposal hopes to inject $300 million into local bridge work

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/12/2021) - Much needed repairs to local bridges could be coming, if Thursday’s 2022 budget proposal by Governor Whitmer is approved.

The announcement to spend $300 million dollars, comes as infrastructure concerns are still being debated at both the state and federal level.

While many mid-Michigan bridges are in good shape, there are others that need significant repair work done in the coming months and years.

MDOT says there’s nearly 60 local overpasses across the state, that are closed due to conditions too dangerous to travel on.

This map highlights dozens throughout mid-Michigan that are in critical or serious need of repairs, just one step away from being closed.

MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth explains why we’re so far behind.

“There’s a cost to maintaining them. And the bill comes due at some point. And, there’s just been constant under-investment.”

Chynoweth says while $300 million dollars to fix non state highway bridges is a good start, roughly one and a half billion would be needed, just to repair hundreds of bridges on local roads.

And that comes with a cost.

“Some states have been very successful. They passed a massive gas tax increase in Pennsylvania a number of years ago, and they were able to do a lot of work. Same thing in Missouri,” commented Chynoweth.

Without a big gas tax hike, local communities have to rely on a substantial amount of the federal funding pie, only receiving a slice.

“They get $50 million dollars a year, Chynoweth added. That goes for the entire state. And they submit, the locals do, $300 million dollars worth of projects,”

Whether or not this plan is adopted remains to be seen. But, the need is there, to help keep roads safe, now and in the future.

In Flint, Kevin Goff, ABC12 News.>

If approved, about 120 local bridges could see repair work started as early as next year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.