15-year-old hospitalized following Saginaw drive-by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (2/14/2021)--A drive-by shooting sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital for treatment Friday after a bullet pierced the walls of a Saginaw home and hit her in the back, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

Troopers and Saginaw Police responded to the home in the 800 block of S. Harrison just prior to midnight.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition at the time of publication was listed as stable. Neither the victim’s name nor the hospital to which she was taken were released.

Neighbors reported someone opening fire on the house from a vehicle, according to State Police. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the street in front of the home.

The investigation continues. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5254 to remain anonymous.

