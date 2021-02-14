Advertisement

15-year-old hospitalized following Saginaw drive-by shooting

Michigan State police
Michigan State police(WLUC)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (2/14/2021)--A drive-by shooting sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital for treatment Friday after a bullet pierced the walls of a Saginaw home and hit her in the back, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

Troopers and Saginaw Police responded to the home in the 800 block of S. Harrison just prior to midnight.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition at the time of publication was listed as stable. Neither the victim’s name nor the hospital to which she was taken were released.

Neighbors reported someone opening fire on the house from a vehicle, according to State Police. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the street in front of the home.

The investigation continues. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5254 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Lives Matter Flag.
Mom outraged after Blue Lives Matter flag hung in Atherton High School classroom
Historic Bay Port Fishing Company in Bay Port, MI
“Everyone’s ecstatic”: Bay Port Fish Co., Michigan commercial fisheries celebrate DNR rule reversal
Suspended priest Robert DeLand granted parole
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
LakeVille High School switching to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases
LakeVille High School switching to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
ABC12 EXCLUSIVE: Flint to reopen shuttered “mini” police stations
U.S. Coast Guard
First responders called to water rescue in Bay County
State Police investigate deadly shooting on Chelan Street in Flint
State police investigate deadly shooting in Flint
Crews work to repair Fenton water main break