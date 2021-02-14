ABC12 EXCLUSIVE: Flint to reopen shuttered “mini” police stations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (2/13/2021)--The City of Flint announced plans to reopen the city’s mini police stations Saturday as part of a master plan to engage with the community and curb crime.

At one time in operation throughout the city, the stations have since all been shuttered. While the notion of reopening several isn’t related to the city’s recent uptick in crime, they may very well help to address it. ABC12 News sat down with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley who explained the need in an exclusive interview.

“We’re going to resurrect these sleeping giants in our community,” Mayor Neeley related.

Those sleeping giants are central to the Mayor’s plan to curb an increase in crime across the City of Flint.

City crime logs paint a disturbing picture: 16 more murders in 2020 than during the same time frame a year earlier, an increase of 44-percent. The city was quick to point out the increase still falls short of the regional average and remained confident of recent strides.

“We need all hands on deck now in order to keep moving forward,” Neeley explained via Zoom Saturday. “This is a revisitation of an idea which worked.”

The thought behind the reopening of these mini stations--which will be at least partially manned by volunteers—cuts to the core of the city’s crime fighting strategy: getting more people to have a hand in protecting their own neighborhoods.

“It’s going to prove valuable to us because police can’t do the job of policing by themselves,” Mayor Neeley related.

Recently revamping Flint’s neighborhood watch program, Neeley and Police Chief Terrence Green also announced plans to fill a number of longstanding vacancies on the force, bringing on 13 additional full-time officers. Those positions have already been budgeted and come at no additional cost.

The plan is to open at least four of these mini precincts: north, south, east and west. The list of potential locations includes a space in Dort Mall, profiled by ABC12 when it was still open several few years ago. Neeley hopes these sleeping giants will fill a larger-than-life role as hubs for community engagement.

“People are going to gather to be able to share information and clean up our community,” he said.

The expectation is to have them up and running by the end of the year, though, admittedly, the coronavirus pandemic may entail alterations to the city’s timeline.

