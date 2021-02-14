Advertisement

Crews work to repair Fenton water main break

Police say the break could impact water service for some customers.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/14/21) - The Fenton Police Department said crews had worked to repair a water main break over the weekend.

Police put out a social media post Sunday morning to warn customers about the break in the parking lot of VG’s Grocery on North Leroy Street.

The department said people living in the north part of Fenton could anticipate low water pressure. They said there had also been reports of no water at some homes.

