Crews work to repair Fenton water main break

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/14/21) - The Fenton Police Department said crews had worked to repair a water main break over the weekend.

Police put out a social media post Sunday morning to warn customers about the break in the parking lot of VG’s Grocery on North Leroy Street.

The department said people living in the north part of Fenton could anticipate low water pressure. They said there had also been reports of no water at some homes.

