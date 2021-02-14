First responders called to water rescue in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/14/21) - Bay County Central Dispatch said two people were pulled from water over the weekend.

They said it happened Saturday night off Lapan Road.

Investigators said the U.S. Coast Guard and several fire departments were part of the rescue efforts.

No other details on the victims were released.

