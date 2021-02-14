Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the eighth day in a row, temperatures were way below normal.

And it might not be until next Thursday, we get at least one day above our average of 31 degrees for this time of year.

Some light, fluffy snow has wafted downward across mid-Michigan.

Amounts have generally been very light, up to an inch in many spots, except in lake sensitive areas along the Huron shoreline.

The snow will taper off later tonight, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions and overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

Valentine’s Day will be dry, except for occasional flurries with afternoon temperatures struggling once again to hit 20.

Next week several snow patterns are anticipated.

The first on Monday and another more powerful system on Thursday.

There have been hints at some heavy snow, or a wintry mix.

A lot will depend on the exact storm track and strength of the storm, something we’ll be watching closely.

Temperatures will be in the teens both Monday and Tuesday, before some moderation ahead of that next winter storm.

