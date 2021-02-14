Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the eighth day in a row, temperatures were way below normal.

And it might not be until next Thursday, we get at least one day above our average of 31 degrees for this time of year.

Some light, fluffy snow has wafted downward across mid-Michigan.

Amounts have generally been very light, up to an inch in many spots, except in lake sensitive areas along the Huron shoreline.

The snow will taper off later tonight, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions and overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

Valentine’s Day will be dry, except for occasional flurries with afternoon temperatures struggling once again to hit 20.

Next week several snow patterns are anticipated.

The first on Monday and another more powerful system on Thursday.

There have been hints at some heavy snow, or a wintry mix.

A lot will depend on the exact storm track and strength of the storm, something we’ll be watching closely.

Temperatures will be in the teens both Monday and Tuesday, before some moderation ahead of that next winter storm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital Asphalt of Lansing has filed a rezoning request for two parcels of land on the...
Mid-Michigan neighbors push back against asphalt plant planned for U.S. 23 corridor
Blue Lives Matter Flag.
Mom outraged after Blue Lives Matter flag hung in Atherton High School classroom
Fire truck
Elderly Chesaning man dies in house fire, wife escaped safely
Referee tests positive for COVID-19
Referee tests positive for COVID-19, creating ripple effect for players, coaches, and the game
Suspended priest Robert DeLand granted parole

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
More light snow on the way today
More light snow on the way today as active and cold weather continues
More light snow on the way today
More light snow on the way today
Some Light Snow for Saturday...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report