FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There are multiple chances for accumulating snowfall this week as this cold weather continues in Mid-Michigan.

This comes after some very impressive lake effect snowfall totals were reported Friday into Saturday in Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties. Snowfall totals between 6-20 inches were reported in spots!

After yesterday’s light snow and overnight patchy fog, roads are slick to begin the day today so be careful if you are heading out early. We should see a mostly dry day today with just a few flurries possible. A few peeks of sun are also possible on this Valentine’s Day with highs in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Overnight, light snow is expected to develop and carry over into the day Monday. Right snow, from the Tri-Cities and south/east will have the greatest chance at seeing snow with higher snowfall totals along I-69. Accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible for much of the Thumb and I-69 corridor east of Flint. Lesser totals are expected north and west.

Another round of snow is expected late Monday into early Tuesday. This could be a little more widespread and make it a little further north and west. This will need to be watched as a few more inches of snow will be expected in Mid-Michigan. This could put snowfall totals between the two systems upwards of 6 inches in spots.

Wednesday does appear to be the nicest day of the week with highs in the lower 20s and partly cloudy skies but it will start very cold. Tuesday night’s low temperatures are expected to be below zero. Attention will then turn to Thursday as a stronger storm system will set its eye on the Great Lakes region. There are differences in the computer models with strength and positioning, but it does look like accumulating snowfall is expected with several inches of snow possible. Still plenty of time to watch out this will pan out so stay tuned.

