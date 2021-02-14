One step back, two steps forward

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been 11 months since Goodrich senior Alissa Gauthier has stepped back on the court with her team.

A year ago, the Martians advanced to the District Championship, but Alissa’s season ended early in the semifinals. During a routine play, Alissa tore her ACL, a moment she won’t forget. Now after almost a year, she’s back on the court looking to finish what she started.

