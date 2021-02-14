State police investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State police said a man was found shot to death near a road in Flint.

Investigators said city police were called to a reported shooting on the 1800 block of Chelan Street off Lapeer Road just before 1:15 Sunday morning.

State police said officers found a 37-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. Investigators said he died at the scene.

As of this writing, there were no suspects in the shooting.

State police asked for anyone with information on the case to contact D/Tpr. Dennis Hartman at (810) 285-3649. They could also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), the P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

