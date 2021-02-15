Advertisement

Average new car prices top $40,000 in January

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.

New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year.

Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.

Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate deadly shooting on Chelan Street in Flint
State police investigate deadly shooting in Flint
Snowfall totals predicted for Mid-Michigan on Feb. 15 and 16, 2021.
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-Michigan on Monday evening into Tuesday
Crews work to repair Fenton water main break
Police say break-in led to triple stabbing in Burton that left one man dead
Historic Bay Port Fishing Company in Bay Port, MI
“Everyone’s ecstatic”: Bay Port Fish Co., Michigan commercial fisheries celebrate DNR rule reversal

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 1,200+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 8 deaths
It was two weeks ago Monday that restaurants were allowed to open their doors once again for...
Lapeer restaurant seeing steady business despite state health department restrictions in place
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5
Sanford homeowner's camper parked next to his home.
Sanford flood victim grateful for continued help during winter months