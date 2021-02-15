Advertisement

Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan

Totals will be much less further north.
Heavy snow(WJRT)
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The wait is over. Heavy snow moves into Michigan on Monday evening.

Expect the flakes to fly along the I-69 corridor by 7 p.m. and the Great Lakes Bay Region by 8 p.m. By those times, drivers will want to avoid the roads, as very heavy snowfall will cause conditions to go downhill rapidly by 9 to 10 p.m.

Some areas will see 1 to 2 inches or more per hour.

Winds will be gusting out of the northeast up to 25 to 30 mph Monday night. This will create visibility near zero as the powder snow easily blows around. Roads will be difficult to keep plowed with blowing and drifting as well.

Snow totals will be 7 to 10 inches from Saginaw to the Thumb and everywhere south with localized areas getting more. North of Saginaw Bay to West Branch can expect 4 to 7 inches of snow with lesser amounts north of those areas.

Not only will blizzard conditions be likely, but wind chill values could be as cold as -10 degrees. Anyone who needs to venture out should have an emergency kit in their car with warm clothing, water, food and a charged cell phone. It’s also not a bad idea to let friends and family know about travel plans just to be safe.

Snow will taper off by early Tuesday morning, but the commute will still be messy. Also, some lake effect snow is possible in the Thumb through the rest of the day Tuesday, which could add a few more inches to snow totals there.

When this system moves out, another storm is likely to effect the same areas -- though with less snow -- Thursday night into Friday. Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecasts on air, online and on our mobile app.

