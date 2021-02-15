Burton police: Deadly Valentine’s Day stabbing resulted from love triangle

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/15/2021) - A Flint man is dead after Burton Police report he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house.

It happened just after midnight on Valentine’s Day, in the 1400-block of Carman Street off Saginaw Road in Burton.

Burton’s Police Chief said the 25-year-old died from multiple stab wounds.

Three people are now behind bars awaiting charges, but not for the man who died.

Chief Brian Ross said 10 people total were involved in this domestic violence situation early Sunday morning, including three young kids.

Burton Police officers responded around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to the home on Carman Street.

When they arrived, Chief Ross said they found 25-year-old Johnathan Skaggs dead. He had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.

The Chief explained Skaggs went to the home with three friends to attack his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

“They start attacking the homeowner and the boyfriend,” he said. “They brought knives and weapons, and they got turned around on them.”

That’s when the Chief said Skaggs’ three friends ran from the home, leaving him there dead.

A friend of the homeowner, who was inside the home and witnessed all of this, called 9-1-1.

The Chief said three young kids were home at the time, too, in a backroom. It’s not clear if they also witnessed the violence.

Chief Ross said Skaggs is the father of one of the kids.

“We’ve been held up in our houses for all this time. You know, there’s a kid in common. Things get to people,” the Chief said. “And this is one of those tragic domestic situations that got out of hand, and somebody paid the ultimate price for that.”

The Chief said the ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were acting in self defense.

They also suffered stab wounds and were treated for non-life injuries, while investigators went looking for Skaggs’ three friends who ran off.

“So the guy that drove the truck, he went to his parents house; and his parents ended up calling 911,” Chief Ross shared.

Once they interviewed that suspect, he said they were able to track down the other two involved.

Chief Ross said they plan to provide the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office with warrant requests for the three remaining suspects soon. We’ll let you know when the Prosecutor issues charges.

Chief Ross said Burton Police has seen a small rise in domestic disputes since the coronavirus pandemic began.

While the increase is small, he said these situations are more violent.

