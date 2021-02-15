Advertisement

Cold weather could make winter storm clean up tough for road crews

With a winter storm setting its eyes on Mid-Michigan, one thing that could complicate clean-up efforts afterwards is the cold weather.
Pictured is a salt truck used by the Saginaw County Road Commission.
Pictured is a salt truck used by the Saginaw County Road Commission.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With a winter storm setting its eyes on Mid-Michigan, one thing that could complicate clean-up efforts afterwards is the cold weather.

Monday night’s winter storm is going to happen with some very cold temperatures. Most places will see snow falling with temperatures in the single digits or teens. That will lead to it being a fluffy and dry snow but that will also make it tough for road crews to melt it.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, road salt becomes much less effective when temperatures drop.

According to an article on Cargill Deicing Technology’s website, road salt’s effectiveness drops quickly when temperatures are below 20 degrees and that means it will take longer for salt to melt the snow and ice.

There is a solution that some crews use to help clear the ice and snow in the cold and that is called salt brine.

The Saginaw County Road Commission is one of these places that uses brine. It explained in a post on social media, that brine is essentially a liquid form of salt and is a mixture of salt and water.

The commission said this solution has a lower freezing point and is more effective in lower temperatures. Adding to this, it’s also cheaper. Brine requires only about a quarter of the materials compared to regular salt. That means that for one truckload of salt, there can be four truckloads of brine.

In its post, the road commission also said that brine is better for the environment because it is more gentle to plants, stays on the roads easier, and doesn’t damage the roads nearly as much as salt.

As this winter storm moves into Mid-Michigan, count on the entire ABC12 for updates.

