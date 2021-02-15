FBI helped track down man accused of threatening Flint councilman

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/15/2021) - A 44-year-old Flint man is charged with aggravated stalking, accused of threatening a Flint Councilman and his wife.

ABC12 first reported a week ago that Councilman Maurice Davis said he received about 10 calls over a week’s time from the same person.

“Within the court of public opinion, people will disagree, but threatening somebody with their health, welfare, their safety -- that’s over the line and it’s a criminal act,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

That’s why his Office charged 44-year-old Quamon King, of Flint, with one felony charge of aggravated stalking.

If convicted of making death threats against Flint Councilman Maurice Davis and his wife, King will face up to 5 years in prison.

“He’s also an habitual offender, so that will potentially increase the penalty, should it go that far,” Leyton said. “We have beliefs that there’s some mental health issues going on here for Mr. King.”

Leyton explained they have to determine if King knew what he was doing when he made the 10 phone calls to Davis.

The Councilman said the threats started after a special City Council Meeting February 2nd. The focus was public safety. At it, Davis said one of his fellow council members proposed moving $1-million to the Flint Police Department budget.

“I was just threatened that I better approve it else I’d be killed if it didn’t happen; and I had three days to live,” Davis shared with ABC12 last week.

Davis said King, the alleged caller, didn’t hide his number any of the times he called. And, the two spoke for about 15 to 20 minutes each time.

Leyton said just because investigators had the number, didn’t make the case simple. Flint Police worked with the FBI to identify King.

“There was some really good police work that involved the City of Flint Police, as well as the FBI. And that was helpful in us being able to make a determination as to who we believe made the threats and who we ultimately charged with the crime,” he explained.

Davis said he and his wife are doing better, knowing the threatening caller has been caught. But, he said, considering how many times the man called him, he’s confused to learn he may have mental health issues.

