Flint bicyclist dies 8 days after hit-and-run crash on Flushing Road

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint bicyclist died Sunday, eight days after he received critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Flushing Road.

Police say 62-year-old James Everett was riding a bicycle on Flushing Road when an unknown vehicle hit him near Milbourne Avenue just after 1 a.m. Feb. 6. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Everett was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries and he died on Sunday afternoon, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators have no description of the suspect vehicle and they are not sure whether the driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

