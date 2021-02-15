Advertisement

Flint residents asked to avoid parking on the street Monday night

Flint City Hall.
Flint City Hall. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents are asked to bring their vehicles off city streets Monday evening to provide the best access for snow plows.

Flint Transportation Director John Daly issued the voluntary request Monday afternoon, hours before a significant snowstorm was expected in the area.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warning for Genesee County and much of southern Mid-Michigan for Monday night through Tuesday morning. About 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible around the Flint area by noon Tuesday, leading to a snowy and slippery commute Tuesday morning.

“Our crews are out there day and night, working hard to clear the streets and make them safe for the residents of Flint,” Daly said. “We have been able to increase plowing in the neighborhoods. Residents can help by not parking in the street so that our plows can better clear the roadway.”

