GM’s Chevy Bolt SUV joins parade of new US electric vehicles

The Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle brings the total number of EVs offered in the U.S. to at least 23.
2022 Bolt
2022 Bolt(GM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Whether people want them or not, automakers are rolling out new electric vehicle models.

The push comes as the auto industry responds to calls to reduce emissions to fight climate change.

The latest offering is from General Motors. The automaker unveiled a Chevrolet Bolt compact SUV on Sunday with an estimated range per charge of 250 miles and a $33,995 starting price tag. It will go on sale early this summer as a 2022 model. Sales will start with a small number of early versions priced at $43,495.

