Heavy snow tonight with more Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The wait is over, heavy snow moves into Michigan this evening. Expect the flakes to fly along the I-69 corridor by 7pm and the Great Lakes Bay Region by 8pm. By those times make sure you are where you want to be for the night. It’ll be very heavy with conditions going downhill rapidly by 9-10pm.

Winds will be gusting out of the northeast up to 25-30 mph tonight. This will create visibility near zero as the powder snow easily blows around. Roads will be difficult to keep plowed with blowing and drifting as well. Snow totals will be 7-10 inches from Saginaw to the Thumb and everywhere south with localized areas getting more. North of the Saginaw Bay to West Branch can expect 4-7 inches with less north of there.

Not only will blizzard conditions be likely, but wind chill values could be as cold as -10 degrees. If you do need to venture out please have an emergency kit in car, warm clothing, water, food, and a charged cell phone. It’s also not a bad idea to let friends and family know your travel plans just to be safe.

Snow will taper off by early Tuesday morning, but the commute will still be messy. Also, some lake effect snow is possible in the Thumb through the rest of the day. This could add a few more inches to snow totals there.

Be advised that another storm is likely to effect the same areas, though with less snow, Thursday night into Friday. We’ll let this first storm pass before we focus on that, however.

