I-69 block for several hours in Shiawassee County after semi truck collision

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The eastbound lanes of I-69 were blocked for several hours Sunday morning in Shiawassee County after two semi trucks collided.

The crash was reported around 5:05 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-69 near Grand River Road. Investigators from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police say a disabled truck and trailer parked along the freeway got sideswiped by a passing semi truck.

The eastbound lanes of I-69 closed at Grand River Road near Bancroft at 8 a.m. for more than three hours while crews cleaned up the scene and transferred cargo from the damaged semi trailers into different trailers.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash and police say neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in causing the collision.

