Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was dry but frigid across mid-Michigan for Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures ran about 15 degrees colder than they should be for this time of year.

After grinding out a few inches of snow the past few days, with even more lake effect snow on the sunrise side of the state, the flurries aren’t done flying just yet.

We’ll start the week with slick roads from a light snow pattern overnight into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday into Tuesday for the southern parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor.

There will be a break until late in the evening, with another area of snow, this one will be a bit heavier into Tuesday morning.

Between the two, from the southern parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor, down into the Lansing and Detroit area could pick up between 4″-7″.

Farther north of the Saginaw Valley, just a trace to a few inches.

Aside from the snow, it will be a “teeth-rattler” on Monday with highs struggling into the low teens.

Wind chill values will remain below zero.

Tuesday will only be a few degrees warmer.

Many of our computer models are advertising a decent winter storm on Thursday.

It’s still a bit far out in the distance to call for amounts just yet, as the timing and position of the system is still being worked out.

If the current track holds together, we could see our heaviest snow of the season so far.

We’ll be watching it and have additional updates.

