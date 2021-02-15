Lapeer restaurant owner finds unique, creative way to help pay it forward

LAPEER , Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer restaurant owner has found a creative and unique way to help her business and people who have fallen on hard times or are struggling to put a warm meal on the table.

“The concept is if you need a meal, you can come in and go through the different tickets on the wall, find the bowl of your choice, present it to the cashier and we’re going to make a meal for you, and you’re going to walk away with a free meal,” said owner Katie Catlin of Teriyaki Madness on South Main Street in Lapeer.

Catlin was looking for a way to keep the lights on, pay her employees and help someone who may be struggling. The support she’s received in just four days amounts to close to $1,000 worth and growing.

“We’ve had pay it forward donations coming in from California, from Texas, from New Jersey, from Missouri and then quite a bit of outreach from right here in Michigan,” she said.

And if people who are in need and can’t physically come to the restaurant?

“I will drive it myself. My husband will come take it, I have a 19-year-old daughter. She can come take it,” Catlin said. “We will get this to people who need it.”

She knows firsthand how much of a struggle it’s been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and less foot traffic, but she also knows hard work pays off in more ways than one.

“Right now, everyone’s hurting, everyone’s scared and they don’t understand how the world is going to change, what it means for them and a lot of people are out of work right now. So for me doing something like this makes my heart explode,” Catlin said.

She plans to keep the pay it forward program around for as long as there’s a need.

