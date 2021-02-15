Lapeer restaurant seeing steady business despite state health department restrictions in place

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Jeff Ryeson, who owns E.G. Nick’s in Lapeer.

It was two weeks ago Monday that restaurants were allowed to open their doors once again for indoor dining with restrictions in place.

“The whole first week, it was really kind of subdued and people were either afraid to come out because they thought it was going to be packed or they just weren’t ready to come out yet,” Ryeson said.

But slowly and surely, they did.

E.G. Nick’s has a capacity of about 230 people.

Tack on the 25% capacity restriction under the state health department order, and Ryeson is allowed roughly 58 people to dine inside.

Masks must also be worn, contact tracing is required and a 10 p.m. curfew is in effect.

Ryeson credits his loyal customer base both for those choosing to do carryout orders or choosing to dine in.

“You see people just happy and talking and visiting with their friends and thanking us for being open, so it’s been a positive reaction as far as the people that are out,” he said.

So business is good for Ryeson, and so good that on Valentine’s Day, he had to stop taking carry out orders for a short period because the kitchen staff couldn’t keep up with both dine-in customers and carry outs.

Ryeson said most of his 60 or so employees have been able to work through the most recent shutdown -- something he hopes doesn’t ever happen again.

“The customers were so generous during that period that they made good money, so they wanted to work, so it was a good thing,” he said.

The current state health department order remains in effect until this Sunday, February 21st.

