Local organizations help flood victims with temporary housing during winter months

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(02/15/21)- “Michigan weather is not a surprise to any of us,” said United Way of Midland County Disaster Volunteer Manager, Bre Skyler.

The harsh reality of Michigan’s at times dangerously cold winter weather-- is why as people impacted by the May floods took the first steps towards recovery, organizations like the United Way of Midland County and Home to Stay Housing Assistance program began working on a plan to keep them safe and warm on a day like today.

“As early as August, doing door knocking, giving them information kits and making sure that they were aware of the resources that the community is offered to those that need it most. In preparation of these cold temperatures,” Skyler said.

Skyler says one of their biggest concerns, those residents who had been staying in campers following the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

“Definitely too cold to be out in a camper right now. Anytime we’d learned up somebody staying in a camper we reached out to make sure that they were connected to a more permanent short term solution until their homes can be rebuilt,” she said.

Skyler said that includes putting up families in hotels and providing them with hot meals as well, “We have done a really great outreach to make sure that those that are displaced have a warm place to stay.”

Skyler says it’s hard to gage the specific number of just how many families are still displaced-- but they have been able to directly impact 70 homeowners and indirectly thousands through larger initiatives.

Skyler said these recovery efforts will continue for as long as anyone needs it. It definitely has been a group community effort.”

