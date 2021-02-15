Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man says some pre-Valentine’s Day advice from his wife helped him escape from the frigid water of the Saginaw Bay.

The man and his father were rescued Saturday night after the snowmobiles they were riding fell into open water.

“Thank God, we were lucky,” says Ryan Kleinhans

The 30-year-old Kleinhans and his dad, 60-year-old Kurt Kleinhans are indeed lucky. They were returning to land on their snowmobiles after ice fishing at their shanty on Saginaw Bay near the Saganing sand bar, five to six miles off shore.

It was around 8pm Saturday night, it was dark, snowing and they may have headed a little more to the northwest than they wanted, more toward open water and they both went into the water.

“When I started going down on the snowmobile, I jumped off to the other side, caught myself on the edge of the ice, lifted myself up, I broke through once, got on the second time,” Ryan Kleinhans says.

He was able to pull his dad up on the ice.

“Then the ice broke underneath us again,” he says.

After about 15 minutes, the two men were able to get safely on the ice. It was terribly cold, they were wet, they needed to call for help and Ryan remembered that his wife Brooke had told him to put his cell phone in a plastic bag, just in case.

“She said you got to do it, not something I used to do, you should do it, anyone that goes out there, I would say, do that, wear a life jacket under your stuff because those things saved my life and my Dad’s life,” says Kleinhans.

The plastic bag kept the phone protected and it worked. He was able to call 911.

They were eventually rescued by fishermen who went looking for them. Chad Wojciechowski was one of those fishermen and provided us with video of the location where the rescue took place.

The father and son were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and both are doing well. Ryan says his ice fishing days might be done.

“I understand why people do it, I don’t discourage anybody from doing it, its just one of those experiences where, I don’t like it as much, compared to how bad that felt being out there, it kind of puts some things into perspective,” says Ryan Kleinhans.

He also thanked the fisherman who found him and his father and all the emergency crews who responded to the scene.

After we talked to Ryan, his plan was to head back to that location and start making plans to retrieve the two snowmobiles.

